MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There was stepped up security at Felix Varela Senior High School after an after-school fight Monday ended with three boys being stabbed.

The attack happened just after dismissal in the parking lot of the school in the 15200 block of SW 96th St. in The Hammocks.

Miami-Dade police said three teens who don’t go to the school approached a student sitting his car. A fight broke out and the Varela High student pulled a knife and stabbed all three teens. Investigators say the teens knew each other.

The three teens were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center where they were listed as stable. They’ll face burglary and battery charges.

The Varela High student was charged with possession of a weapon on campus. He’s scheduled to be in court June 10th.

A day later, the fight and stabbing were the talk of the school.

“It was horrible, thank God I actually left school early,” said student Erik Arcos.

“Inside the school, not really like many people get in there like during school hours, but after school yeah it’s pretty dangerous,” said student Gabriel Gonzalez.

A Miami-Dade schools spokeswoman said the boys who were stabbed came to the school looking to fight.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said this should never have happened.

“This is an isolated incident but it is one that we study, we learn from, and we take precautions and measures as a result of what we’ve learned. The best and most effective tool continues to be mental alertedness. The ability to speak with individuals about the behavior, the thoughts, the plans that some students may have. As I said earlier we averted the tragedy yesterday but even what took place should never have happened,” he said during a stop at Varela High.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested the adult brother of one of the teens that were stabbed for driving them to the school to confront the Varela student. He’s been charged with contributing to the delinquency of minors.