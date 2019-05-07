MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting in the City of Miami has left one person in hospitalized and police working an active scene.

According to police, officers responded to reports of male shot in the area of Northwest 59th Street and 2nd Avenue.

One victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition by Miami Fire Rescue.

Visuals from Chopper4 show a police perimeter set up around the scene.

According to Miami police, the perimeter is from Northwest 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue through Northwest 57th Street to 58th Street as well as Northwest 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue through Northwest 59th Street to 60th Street.

Police say it’s in reference to a possible offender in the area.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.