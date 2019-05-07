WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 11
By Ty Russell
Filed Under:Colorado, Florida News, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Max Schachter, Parkland, School Safety, School Shooting, Ty Russell


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Any school shooting will get the attention of the people in Parkland.

Max Schachter’s son, Alex, was killed more than a year ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He’s concerned the country could see more shootings involving two or more gunmen.

The fear came to light following two suspects taken into custody after a deadly school shooting near Denver Tuesday.

“To have multiple assailants, that just makes the situation that much more difficult,” Schachter.

Schachter has turned his grief into advocacy by starting Safe Schools for Alex.

“It’s difficult. I have bad days and I have days that are better,” he said.

The campaign is meant to support a nationwide school safety commission. It’s a way for officials and experts throughout the U.S. to work together finding gaps in safety plans and figuring out how to keep guns out of schools.

After Tuesday deadly shooting where one was killed and seven others injured in Colorado, Schachter wants school districts, law enforcement, and parents to make sure they’re aware and have a plan if there are multiple shooters at once.

“This could magnify the situation. We could have dozens and dozens and hundreds of casualties,” he said.

The Parkland father says the goal is to make schools as safe as airports and government buildings and to figure out a way to keep guns out of schools.

Schachter says he has dedicated this year to tell his story as often as possible and encourage people to think of more ways to make schools safer.

Ty Russell

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s