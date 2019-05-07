



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Any school shooting will get the attention of the people in Parkland.

Max Schachter’s son, Alex, was killed more than a year ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He’s concerned the country could see more shootings involving two or more gunmen.

The fear came to light following two suspects taken into custody after a deadly school shooting near Denver Tuesday.

“To have multiple assailants, that just makes the situation that much more difficult,” Schachter.

Schachter has turned his grief into advocacy by starting Safe Schools for Alex.

“It’s difficult. I have bad days and I have days that are better,” he said.

The campaign is meant to support a nationwide school safety commission. It’s a way for officials and experts throughout the U.S. to work together finding gaps in safety plans and figuring out how to keep guns out of schools.

After Tuesday deadly shooting where one was killed and seven others injured in Colorado, Schachter wants school districts, law enforcement, and parents to make sure they’re aware and have a plan if there are multiple shooters at once.

“This could magnify the situation. We could have dozens and dozens and hundreds of casualties,” he said.

The Parkland father says the goal is to make schools as safe as airports and government buildings and to figure out a way to keep guns out of schools.

Schachter says he has dedicated this year to tell his story as often as possible and encourage people to think of more ways to make schools safer.