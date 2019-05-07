CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Two suspects are in custody and an officer is recovering after an incident in Coral Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Police asked people to avoid the area of Riverside Drive between 40th Street and Sample Road while they worked an “active scene” just before 2:30 p.m.

Three schools were placed on lockdown; Hunt Elementary School, Forest Hills Elementary School and Coral Springs High School.

About 30 minutes later, police announced two suspects were taken into custody and the lockdowns had been lifted.

According to police, an altercation with a plain clothed detective is what led to the incident.

Police say the detective, who was undercover but had police markings on his vest and badge, tried to stop a car because of a previous incident with the vehicle involving a handgun and an extended magazine.

At some point, the officer was dragged.

Coral Springs Police confirmed that the officer fired a single round while he was being dragged. No one was struck.

The officer was treated for a laceration to his left arm and right foot, as well as road rash on left arm and cuts to left palm.

He will need stitches but is expected to be OK.

Police said they have many unanswered questions about whether the people in the car were connected to the prior incident with the gun and what led to the officer being dragged.

Right now the police are trying to speak to the men who were in the car and they hope to speak with the officer at some point to get more details.