MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after a body was found in a lake at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay campus.
The lake is located at NE 155th Street at 30th Avenue.
In an email to students, a school official said they do not believe the person attended the university and there is no known threat to FIU or MAST students on the campus.
Friends of a man in his 20s, who has been missing since Sunday, told CBS4 they went to the lake looking for more information.
The university said there was a soccer game on campus on Sunday that did not involve an FIU team.
Miami-Dade Police is conducting the investigation. Students were advised to expect heightened police activity on campus throughout the day.