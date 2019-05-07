Comments
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – That is when next year’s regular legislative session will begin, with the session slated to end March 13, according to a schedule posted on the Florida Senate website.
While most sessions traditionally have started in March, voters last year passed a constitutional amendment that requires sessions to start in January in even-numbered years.
The 2019 session ended Saturday.
(©2019 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)