TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – That is when next year’s regular legislative session will begin, with the session slated to end March 13, according to a schedule posted on the Florida Senate website.

While most sessions traditionally have started in March, voters last year passed a constitutional amendment that requires sessions to start in January in even-numbered years.

The 2019 session ended Saturday.

