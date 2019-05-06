WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released the sketch of a man wanted in the armed carjacking and robbery of a Pompano Beach couple.

Authorities say it happened on April 29th at around 1:15 a.m. at a pavilion at Apollo Park in the 1500 block of N.W. 3rd Ave.

BSO said the suspect approached the couple and “displayed a firearm and demanded their property.”

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 28 and 40, about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 145 to 160 pounds.

Police said the suspect took the keys to the woman’s 2006 blue Pontiac Vibe, with Florida tag of 038 QIP. The victim’s purse was inside the vehicle with undisclosed valuables, BSO said.

Anyone with information about the Pontiac Vibe or suspect is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4253.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

BSO detectives say the suspect is armed and dangerous.

