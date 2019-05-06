  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Hank Tester
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parts of Miami have endured two straight days of intense wind, pounding rain and lightning.

Stunned commuters could only watch as an 18-wheeler was blown over on the Florida Turnpike.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

By mid-Monday evening, approximately 3,000 FPL customers were without power in Miami-Dade County.

Crews responded quickly to repair and replace damaged power poles.

A mother caring for her one-month-old daughter had a very scary moment as she thought the storm was a tornado.

“We tried to find the safest place and hope nothing happens,” said Yisele Herrouet.

She wasn’t the only one in the area feeling that degree of fear from the storm.

“It was like a mini hurricane,” said Alvaro Aguelo.

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer explained what she was likely experiencing.

“While winds of close to tornado speeds likely occurred, the national weather service says it was thunderstorm winds that did the damage,” he said.

