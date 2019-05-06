



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have made an arrest in the murder of a 77-year-old man.

The body of Erik Stocker was found in his apartment on Michigan Avenue in Miami Beach last Tuesday.

Police say he’d been dead at least ten days before he was found.

According to police, detectives quickly identified 32-year-old Nicholas Gibson as a suspect in the murder. They determined that Gibson was also wanted by the United States Marshals due to a probation violation, which was for failure to register as a sex offender.

Miami Beach police was able to determine that Gibson had traveled to New York City, and two detectives traveled up to search for him.

With the help of the New York Police Department and US Marshalls, Gibson was located in Manhattan by NYPD transit officers and taken into custody for Stocker’s murder.

Police say Gibson put up a fight when he was arrested on Sunday, injuring an NYPD officer.

Gibson will be brought back to Miami Beach to face charges in Stocker’s murder. Police say he may also face charges in New York City for assaulting officers while he was being arrested.