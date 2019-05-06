



MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Madonna’s new “I Rise” song features the voice of Parkland survivor, anti-gun activist, Emma Gonzalez.

Before the pop icon starts singing, Emma’s voice could be heard preluding the song.

“Us kids don’t know what we’re talking about, that we’re too young to understand how the government works,” Emma says at the beginning. “We call BS.”

Emma was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a gunman opened fire and killed 17 people in February last year. Since then, she’s played a leading role in movements such as March for our Lives, calling for gun legislation reform.

Four days after the shooting, Emma delivered a fiery speech at a gun control rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That’s when she uttered the words Madonna chose to highlight.

“Politicians who sit in their gilded House and Senate seats funded by the NRA, telling us nothing could have ever been done to prevent this — we call B.S.! They say that tougher gun laws do not decrease gun violence — we call B.S.! They say that no laws could have been able to prevent the hundreds of senseless tragedies that have occurred — we call B.S.! That us kids don’t know what we’re talking about, that we’re too young to understand how the government works — we call B.S.!”

In the song, Madonna later sings, “Not bulletproof, shouldn’t have to run from a gun.”

Later in the song, as the singer says, “I managed to survive,” Emma’s “B.S” is heard in the background.

The song is featured in her recently announced album, “Madame X.”

“I decided to call my record Madame X,” Madonna said in a video she posted about the album. “Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world. Changing identities. Bringing light to dark places.”

“Madame X is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. An equestrian. A prisoner,” Madonna said. “A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. And a spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”