



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new traffic pattern on the Dolphin Expressway is causing new headaches for drivers.

The eastbound Galloway Road exit off SR 836 used to be two lanes until last week. Now, one of those lanes abruptly takes drivers to southbound SR 826.

The other lane, the one on the right, continues to take drivers onto the Galloway exit.

On Monday morning, drivers who were used to taking both lanes to exit on Galloway were stopping on the left lane and turning right at the last second.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seen on the side of the road pulling people over who were merging at the last possible second.

Last week, a new traffic shift made for a confusing commute in south Miami-Dade.

Drivers going northbound on Florida’s Turnpike wishing to access northbound SR 874 had to use the right three lanes to exit onto northbound SR 874 instead of the three left lanes, which are now the northbound Florida’s Turnpike through lanes.

This switching of lanes led to widespread confusion.

Chopper 4 over the turnpike witnessed drivers, caught off guard by the switch, swerving across lanes of traffic to get to their exit.

The new exits have been clearly marked with signs.

Drivers are warned to be extra cautious.