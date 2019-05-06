Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parts of South Florida are drying out after Sunday’s storms caused some localized flooding.
At 17th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, drivers had to navigate carefully what was practically a river of water.
Multiple lightning strikes lit up the sky and at the storm’s peak, some 15,000 FPL customers were without power.
Another round of storms is expected Monday afternoon into the evening.
CBS4 meteorologist said with an approaching frontal boundary and moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico, some of the storms could be quite severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and possibly hail.