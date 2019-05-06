MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have released a sketch of a man they say tried to abduct a girl off the streets in hopes that someone recognizes him and gives them a call.

It happened Friday, April 12th, in the area of NW 1st Avenue and NW 57th Street around 6 a.m.

The 12-year-old girl would later tell police that she was walking east on NW 57th Street when a man crossed the street came up to her. She said he attempted to ask her a few questions, but she just kept walking and tried to ignore him.

The man then reportedly grabbed the girl by her hair and waist and attempted to pull her to him. The girl managed to break free and run off. She told police her attacker didn’t pursue her and ran off in a different direction.

She described him as being 20 to 30 years old with a slim build.

Anyone who recognizes the man from the sketch is asked to call Miami police at (305) 603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).