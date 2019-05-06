MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Darwing Silva tried to hold back his tears after being on a military-chartered plane that skidded off the Naval Air Station’s runway in Jacksonville Friday night.

“The sound of the collision. The sound of that bang, of that crash, keeps playing in my head. I feel lucky to be here,” Silva said.

Silva helped evacuate the plane and then recorded cell phone video showing the tense moments.

“As soon as I stepped out to the wing and I saw that we were in the water, I couldn’t tell if we were in the deep. I couldn’t tell we were right off the shore,” he said.

The Miami Air International plane left from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to Jacksonville. Silva said there was a five-hour delay and no air conditioning on his flight.

”Was there something that was overlooked? Was there something that was swept under the rug? Was there something that wasn’t reported,” Silva asked.

On the website, the airline says it’s providing support to passengers, crew, and their families. Miami Air also says the plane was built in 2001 and had its last maintenance check two days before it overran the runway.

Sunday, officials said during that check, crews found the left thrust reverser wasn’t working. That’s used to help slow down the plane.

“At some point, as they arrived in the area, the pilots requested to air traffic control that they change the direction of landing,” a National Transportation Safety Board official said.

NTSB officials don’t know why since they’re still working to get the cockpit voice recorder, that’s underwater, to listen to the pilots. They say the pilots were told there’s arresting wire on the runway which is used to slow down military aircraft. That meant the pilots couldn’t use the entire runway when landing the Boeing 737.

As for Silva, this father of two is thankful he still made it back to see his two kids in person and playing baseball.

Thankfully 143 people survived. Officials say divers went into the St Johns River to try to recover pets left behind Sunday. Now crews will work to remove the fuel so they can then remove the plane from the water.