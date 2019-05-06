MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A crackling fire tore through a new resort in the Florida Keys over the weekend.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Bungalows Key Largo Resort around 5 a.m. Sunday along with multiple fire rescue crews.

“It got worse by the minute,” said Uber driver Guillermo Onate who shot a video of the fire from across the street.

He said he was on his usual route and has never seen a fire of this magnitude before.

“The guys that we saw, they have golf carts and they were picking up people from the area that we’re near and bring them to the front desk,” he said. “Most of them in pajamas”

No one was seriously hurt thanks to fire rescue, hotel staff, and local law enforcement agencies.

The resort which doesn’t appear to be a complete loss opened in December.

It was built as an all-inclusive adults-only luxury resort. Officials haven’t revealed the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.