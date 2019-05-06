Filed Under:Game of Thrones, GoT, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News, Michael Bradley, Samwell Tarly


MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – From the freezing Battle of Winterfell to the sunny shores of Miami Beach, actor Michael Bradley was spotted in South Florida this weekend.

Bradley plays Samwell Tarly on the hit HBO show, which aired the fourth episode of its final season on Sunday night.

Bradley was kind enough to pose with fans for the pictures including some Miami Beach Police officers who posed with the Battle of Winterfell survivor and the department tweeted out a picture that read: “SPOTTED: A survivor from the Battle of Winterfell. Who’s ready for #GameofThrones tonight?”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s