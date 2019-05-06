Comments
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – From the freezing Battle of Winterfell to the sunny shores of Miami Beach, actor Michael Bradley was spotted in South Florida this weekend.
Bradley plays Samwell Tarly on the hit HBO show, which aired the fourth episode of its final season on Sunday night.
Bradley was kind enough to pose with fans for the pictures including some Miami Beach Police officers who posed with the Battle of Winterfell survivor and the department tweeted out a picture that read: “SPOTTED: A survivor from the Battle of Winterfell. Who’s ready for #GameofThrones tonight?”
SPOTTED: A survivor from the Battle of Winterfell!
Who’s ready for #GameofThrones tonight? pic.twitter.com/S3lpoAFnBe
— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 5, 2019