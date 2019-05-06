



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The rough arrest of a Broward teen that was caught on camera has sparked outcry across the country.

On Sunday, demonstrators marched in Fort Lauderdale for Delucca Rolle, 15, as part of the “Justice for Lucca” movement which has drawn support of celebrities including LeBron James and Gabrielle Union.

“We are here standing up for Lucca who was brutalized by the Broward Sheriff’s Office,” said Marsha Ellison, president of the NAACP Broward County.

A petition to fire the two Broward Sheriff’s deputies who peppered sprayed the teen, tackled him to the ground, and pounded his head into the pavement last month has more than 61,000 signatures.

The demonstrators said the officers used unreasonable excessive force and want them criminally charged.

“There seems to be a pattern in practice that exists in the Broward Sheriff’s Office for them using unnecessary excessive force, especially against people of color,” said civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump who representing Rolle’s family.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said an internal investigation of the incident is underway. The two deputies involved have been suspended with pay.