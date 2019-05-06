FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Florida’s elections issues are now under a congressional microscope.

On Monday, a U.S. House subcommittee is holding a hearing in Ft. Lauderdale on voting rights and election administration.

Florida’s elections have been criticized in light of poor election administration and voter suppression efforts, which have disproportionately disenfranchised low-income and minority communities.

Part of the hearing will look at attempts to undermine the restoration of voting rights, examine evidence of voter purging, as well as voter suppression efforts.

During the 2018 election, Floridians approved a constitutional amendment (“Amendment 4”) which restored voting rights to 1.4 million individuals with prior felony convictions once they completed the terms of their sentence. A bill passed last Friday would require former felons to pay fines and fees before having their voting record restored. It excluded people “convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.”

While the majority of those with a felony conviction in Florida are white, the proposed measures would disproportionally affect African-Americans and unfairly disenfranchise those unable to pay.

Florida has repeatedly attempted to purge alleged noncitizens from their voter rolls, first by comparing their lists with a driver’s license database in 2012 and then using the Department of Homeland Security’s Systemic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database.

Critics say both databases are unreliable methods for affirming citizenship and unfairly target people of color.

Another focus of the subcommittee hearing will be on how the elections are run.

For example in August 2018, voting rights advocates sued the Florida Secretary of State and Supervisors of Elections in 32 Florida counties for violating the Voting Rights Act by failing to provide bilingual voting materials and assistance for Spanish-speaking U.S. citizens. Among the groups affected by the English-only voting materials were Puerto Ricans who relocated to Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The 2018 recount for three key races Senate, Governor, and Agriculture Commissioner – exposed a number of Florida’s election administration issues.

In Broward County, ballot design may have confused voters and potentially contributed to nearly 30,000 undervotes for the Senate race. In addition, Broward was criticized for a lack of transparency during the election, mixing more than a dozen rejected ballots with valid ones and missing the deadline for a machine-based recount.