MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A CBS4 Traffic Alert for any South Florida drivers who will be on or around Miami Beach.

Starting Sunday evening, work on the MacArthur Causeway will lead to additional lane closures.

Two eastbound lanes will close at 10 p.m. Sunday and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

The eastbound lane closures will take place every night through Wednesday.

This will also impact the Alton Road flyover.

Additionally, two westbound lanes will close Monday night through Thursday night, each time reopening the following morning.

These lane closures are due to concrete being poured onto the bridge deck as part of repair work to the causeway.

