Fort Lauderdale (CBSMiami) — Military jets, stunning aerial acrobatics and a parachute team thrilled hundreds of thousands of spectators on Saturday for the first day of the annual Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

It brought some of the finest aircrafts above the sea to soar through the sky.

The US Navy Blue Angels were the headliners.

Chris Dirato, the public relations director of the show, said, “They’re here for the first time since 2006 and we have the F-22 demo team as well as the C-17 demo that’s flying over us as we speak.”

The F-22 demonstration team flew over the crowd at 320 miles per hour.

One spectator said, “It’s pretty crazy! It shows the tremendous power of the U.S. military.”

Another viewer said, “The adrenaline that goes through these guys is impressive.”

The flyers, both military and civilian showed beachgoers the sky is the limit.

You can catch the air show on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.