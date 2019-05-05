MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This week on Facing South Florida, host Jim DeFede spoke to Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

She is a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

They spoke about Attorney General William Barr being a no-show for a hearing with that committee on Thursday.

“I’m very concerned of the road that the attorney general, the president, the administration are taking by completely disregarding our oversight duty in congress in not appearing on Thursday,” she said.

“My question to him is what is it that he is so concerned about?” she went on. “He owes the American people the truth. We haven’t gotten the full, un-redacted report from Mueller. Many of us had many questions to ask [Barr] on that day.”

Barr has been accused of lying in front of congress by several democrats, including Mucarsel-Powell.

“I have seen people lying to congress who have been convicted of a crime,” she said. “I have seen the clip, I’ve heard the questions and I think he lied to congress. I think there need to be serious consequences for that.”

During his confirmation hearings, Barr spoke about being transparent with the American people, specifically regarding the Mueller report.

There was hope among Democrats that Barr would keep his word and be an unbiased head of the Justice Department, but many are now saying he is anything but.

“We cannot have an attorney general who is protecting the President of the United States,” she said. “We have to have an independent attorney general that is overseeing the Department of Justice, working specifically for the American people and not just for this president.