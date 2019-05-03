ST AUGUSTINE (CBSMiami/AP) – Was it the power of prayer or just a coincidence? Two teen swimmers who prayed for help after they pulled out to sea near St. Augustine were rescued by a boat called Amen.

Tyler Smith and Heather Brown, both 17, were swimming at Vilano Beach during a senior skip day in April when strong currents pulled them into deeper water.

The Christ’s Church Academy students say they were holding onto each other and praying to God for help just before Captain Eric Wagner and his crew heard “a desperate scream” over the engines, wind and choppy waves and spotted them in the water.

The 53-foot yacht was named ‘Amen.’

It was traveling from Delray Beach to New Jersey.

Crewmembers pulled the teens on board and contacted the U.S. Coast Guard.

They were shivering uncontrollably and could barely talk after being in the water for more than two hours.

However, withing about ten minutes of getting them on the boat, they were back to normal and talking normally.

A short time later, they were rescued by the Coast Guard.

Smith and Brown are set to graduate later this month.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)