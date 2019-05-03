Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The world of politics is the backdrop for “Long Shot,” a romantic comedy that pairs a pretty unlikely duo.
Seth Rogen plays Fred, a journalist who discovers his childhood crush, played by Charlize Theron, is now Secretary of State and she’s running for president.
Rogen and Theron produced the film.
Theron said getting to work with Rogen was her number one reason for doing the film. Rogen said he wasn’t surprised by his Oscar-winning co-star’s comedic talents.
