MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old man accused of beating a three-year-old girl and leaving her to die in a recycling bin has been arrested.

“Nobody in this world would expect that he would do that, like (he) never show that sign that he would do that,” said the uncle of the girl who did not want to give his name.

She was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood where she underwent surgery. She’s listed in critical condition.

The man who reportedly attacked her, Tristin Bernard, was booked into jail overnight.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at his mothers home near NW 27th Circle in Miami Gardens.

Bernard’s mother was watching the girl when she lost track of her.

“When she looked back she don’t see her. She’s like screaming Katura, Katura, Katura, where’s Katura, she started checking the room, was checking the room she don’t see the other kid,” said a family member.

A neighbor who lives a block over said he heard cries outside his home and when he went to look, he saw the girl inside a blue bin with the man hitting her in the head with a brick.

“She was in the bin and she was bleeding on the side of her head,” said Jose Sotomayor. “Thank God I was able to save her life.”

Bernard took off back to his mother’s house leaving the girl behind. He was taken into custody. Another family member said Bernard, who has some mental health issues, had been having breakdowns all day and was giving the family some trouble.

Bernard faces several charges including attempted second-degree murder.