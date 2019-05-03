



WESTON (CBSMiami) – The estranged husband and suspect of a slain Weston mother of three, killed killed himself overnight during a standoff with law enforcement in Highlands County near Lake Placid.

The body of Carolyn Espinosa was discovered in her home Thursday in the 36-hundred block of San Simeon Circle.

Homicide detectives issued a warrant for her husband, Angel Garcia Sanchez. Deputies say the couple had separated and the Espinosa had recently begun the process of filing for a divorce.

Sanchez was located at his home in Venus, Florida. When the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives attempted to take him into custody Thursday, he wouldn’t answer.

At one point, Sanchez fired several shots in the direction of officers when the SWAT team armored vehicle approached the home.

Eventually, he was found inside the house dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Espinosa, meantime, was a mother of three. Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe page for the victim’s family. Neighbors say the children are in the care of their grandmother.