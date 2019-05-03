MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach held a much-anticipated groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning.
The event marks the beginning of the transformation of the Miami Beach Convention Center surface parking lot and calls for the transformation of the current parking lot into a 5.8-acre park.
The park is expected to be completed in October of this year.
City officials said the new park will feature 500 new trees, open lawn spaces, shade areas, walkways, lighting, a veterans memorial, public restroom facility, a flexible area space, and public art.
They said that once finished, the entire Convention Center campus will have a total of 12 acres of new green spaces.
The new park will add to the already completed 2.8-acre park on the north side, landscaped medians and streetscapes.
The Convention Center campus will have a total of 1,330 new trees, including 580 new mangroves along Collins Canal, officials said.