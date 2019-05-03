ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – A 22-year-old man led law enforcement on an 11-mile chase after he reportedly stole a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser.
The trooper spotted a “medically distressed” man on the side of Florida’s Turnpike Thursday afternoon, according to an incident report.
When the trooper went to get water for him, Shane Jensen jumped into the patrol car and sped away, according to the FHP.
As Jensen drove north, Osceola County sheriff’s deputies deployed stop sticks. Jenson avoided them but eventually stopped and ran into the woods. He was arrested a short time later.
Jensen reportedly carjacked a teen in Clearwater on Wednesday. In addition to those charges, he’s now facing charges of stealing a patrol car and reckless driving.
