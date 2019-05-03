WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 11
Filed Under:Airplane, Florida News, Jacksonville, JAX, Local TV, Miami, Miami News, Plane In Water


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A commercial plane from Miami carrying 142 people overshot a runway Friday night, at the Jacksonville International Airport, and ended up in the water.

Reports from the scene said all those aboard were uninjured.

As of 10:45 p.m., authorities were looking for 2 dogs and a cat.

Authorities did not identify the airline.

No other details were immediately known.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s