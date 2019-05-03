Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A commercial plane from Miami carrying 142 people overshot a runway Friday night, at the Jacksonville International Airport, and ended up in the water.
Reports from the scene said all those aboard were uninjured.
#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS
— Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019
As of 10:45 p.m., authorities were looking for 2 dogs and a cat.
Authorities did not identify the airline.
No other details were immediately known.