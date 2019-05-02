WESTON (CBSMiami) – There’s a murder mystery unfolding in Weston where a woman was found dead inside her home.
According to BSO homicide detectives, the body of Carolyn Espinosa, 34, was discovered inside the home in the 36-hundred block of San Simeon Circle on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators are still on the scene Thursday with the BSO Crime Scene Mobile Laboratory.
So far, there’s no word on how she died or whether there are any suspects but investigators would like anyone with information to call BSO Homicide Detective Zack Scott at 954-321-4162.
If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.