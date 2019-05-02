Going out with a Big Bang, indeed.
The cast and crew of THE BIG BANG THEORY gathered in Pasadena Wednesday, to celebrate the beloved hit CBS Comedy’s record-breaking run at the show’s final wrap party.
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Jim Parsons attends the Series Finale Party For CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on May 01, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Jim Parsons: “It’s a wonderful, rich, complex, complicated relationship you have with a project like this. it will be a long time if not a lifetime of sorting out exactly what this meant to me.”
BURBANK, CA – AUGUST 15: Actors Kunal Nayyar (L) and Simon Helberg appear on the set of “The Big Bang Theory” for a dialogue with members of The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at Warner Bros. Studios on August 15, 2013 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Simon Helberg: “I mean all of our lives have changed so dramatically and they’ve changed at the same time at the same speed too, in different ways… it’s an unbelievable moment. It’s like graduating high school, I think.”
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Kaley Cuoco attends the Series Finale Party for CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on May 01, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Kaley Cuoco: “I feel like we wrapped up the show in a bow, I couldn’t ask for more, there’s no stone unturned, the finale is phenomenal.”
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Bob Newhart and Johnny Galecki (R) attend the Series Finale Party for CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on May 01, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Johnny Galecki: “It’s been a massive chapter of my life, you know… these friends are, god, the words colleagues or co-workers don’t even occur to me and I mean all the people there all 200 people there… it’s bettered me in many ways.”
SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki present the Creative Achievement Award onstage during the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Tonight, THE BIG BANG THEORY officially becomes the longest-running multi-camera sitcom of all time. Don’t miss tonight’s all-new episode at 8pm, only on CBS.
