



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s something egg-stra special about Laid Fresh, the new, airy, egg-forward all day café in the heart of Wynwood.

The bright and casual eatery is from the creators of the Asian barbecue hot spot known as KYU.

Michael Lewis is executive chef and partner.

“My business partner and I were working at KYU six, seven days a week and around 12 in the afternoon we were like I’m hungry now and we want breakfast. We thought someone should open an all-day breakfast restaurant around here and then we decided to do it,” Lewis said.

The all-day menu features a host of delicious egg-centric dishes as well salads, fried chicken sandwiches, fresh squeezed juices, Panther coffee and…

“What looks like a coffee mug is really a Mimosa, Cheers!” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

The vibe is bright cheery and fun, including some table top Lego building.

“It’s light and bright and airy and that was the idea. You can’t force anyone to be happy but you can set a tone for it,” said Chef Michael.

Back in the kitchen Chef Michael prepares the “Laid Egg”, with crispy herb potato, homemade bacon marmalade & hollandaise sauce.

“That’s the kind of breakfast. I want to wake up to,” said Petrillo.

“It has all the notes,” said Chef. “It’s got a little bit of sweet, hot, cold, savory and salty and a little bit of acid from the fresh hollandaise.”

“It just works,” said Petrillo.

Next the Hot Fried Chicken. “It’s like an 11 napkin sandwich,” said Chef.

It’s twice fried and twice as good.

“So it’s a spicy fried chicken with a Napa cabbage coleslaw with a ‘cambozola’ cheese. That’s camembert and gorgonzola,” Chef explained.

Next, soft scrambled eggs with melted brie and avocado.

“Perfectly ripe avocado and the soft egg. I just went to a restaurant the other day and the eggs were hard. This has to be buttery,” said Petrillo.

“It has to be,” said Chef. “If the fried chicken was an 11 or 12 napkin plate this is 16, but it’s fully compostable, everything here is the fires and knives too so if you forget to recycle its ok in 15 days they will be gone.”

They end on beautiful beignets, thoughts of Paris fill the air.

“When in doubt come back for the beignets, that’s a treat,” said Petrillo.

Laid Fresh is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more info visit www.laidfresh.com.