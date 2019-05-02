



CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – It was a night at the races Thursday at the Coral Springs Country Club to race money for safer schools.

Stand with Parkland, the National Association of Families for Safe Schools, the advocacy group formed in the wake of the Parkland tragedy, raised money to accomplish their goals of creating safer schools, increasing mental health awareness and implementing responsible firearms ownership.

The fundraiser brought together people from the community for a night of food, fun and interactive horse races. Women wore floral dresses and lavish hats. The men wore their derby best.

Stand with Parkland is a non-profit organization comprised of the families of the murder victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Their president, Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was murdered at MSD, said their goal is to reduce violence in America’s schools.

“This is a chance to bring people together, which is what this group is really about, coming together to find solutions,” Montalto said. “It gives us a chance to inform the community about what we’re trying to do, which is advocating for safer schools through a holistic approach of securing the campuses, better mental health screening and support and responsible firearms ownership. We feel that’s a very unique and inclusive way to help solve the problem of violence in America’s schools.”

Montalto said 100 percent of the funds raised will benefit Stand with Parkland. If you wish to donate to Stand with Parkland, visit standwithparkland.org.