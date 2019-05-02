MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several South Florida law enforcement agencies marked Thursday, designated as the National Day of Prayer, by formally honoring officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Miami Beach police held their service at the monument in front of the Miami Beach Police Station.

The Memorial Ceremony formally honors those Miami Beach Police Officers who have given their lives in the line of duty. This year an additional name was added due to the recent death of Sergeant Larry Marrero.

Marrero’s name was also added to the Police Memorial wall in Tallahassee.

At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Gregory Tony was joined by staff and religious leaders from various denominations who offered prayers for government leaders, military, law enforcement, families, and houses of worship. This year’s theme was “Love One Another.”

Miami-Dade police will pay tribute to the 147 officers who, since 1865, made the ultimate sacrifice at the Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial monument at Tropical Park at 7 p.m.

This event will also be a show of appreciation to all the men and women in uniform for their “selfless service, commitment to protect our communities, and their courage as they face fear, danger, and adversity,” according to a statement from the department.

This ceremony includes the lighting of the commemorative torches, a “Riderless Horse,” a 21-gun salute, and a multiple helicopter fly-over.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May. It was created by Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1952.