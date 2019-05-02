HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Gone in sixty seconds.

No, we’re not talking about the movie. That’s how much time it took thieves to steal a 31-foot Fountain boat from in front of its owner’s yard at 4th Avenue and East 60th Street in Hialeah. The owner said the boat was recently remodeled and is worth more than $90 thousand.

Surveillance video shows a group of men in a pickup truck back up you and then someone appears to untie the boat.

Its’ then attached to a hitch and just like that they drove away with it. The owner said the whole thing probably took less than a minute

The owner, who is absolutely devastated by the loss, said the boat is white and red and has the word Fountain on both sides.

Anyone with information on the boat’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.