MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating after a child was found inside a dumpster in Miami Gardens.

Police say the 3-year-old girl  was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

There is no word on the child’s condition.

According to police, the child was found in the area of 20100 Northwest 27th Circle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue say the child was transported to a pediatric trauma center, though they did not say if the child was a trauma alert.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

