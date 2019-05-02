



MIAMI (Hoodline)- Looking for a new spot to enjoy performing arts and more?

A new business is here to help. Called Amparo, the fresh arrival is located at 221 N.E. 17th St. in Downtown.

Amparo offers an immersive theater experience Thursday through Sunday. Walk up the stairs of this venue, and you’re transported back to 1957 Cuba. Your evening starts with a choice of four rum cocktails and Cuban music playing in the background. Then, expect a warm welcome from the show’s characters, members of Arechabala family, at their New Year’s Eve Celebration.

Yelpers note being impressed both with acting caliber and the cocktails. Must-try concoctions include the Airmail (made with the Havana Club añejo blanco rum, honey, lime and champagne) and the Guayabita (it has añejo blanco rum, guava and lime), according to Indulge.com.

Amparo has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Chris H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 25, wrote, “This is a must-see! It’s entertaining and the Havana Club rum drinks are delicious. Make sure you take advantage of the cocktail hour prior to the show!”

Head on over to check it out: Amparo is open from 6 p.m.–midnight on Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday-Wednesday.)

