TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A bill on its way to Governor Ron DeSantis comes with the possibility of human-less self-driving cars hitting the Sunshine State’s streets in the near future.
The Senate unanimously passed the bill with no debate on Wednesday, a move that could pave the way for companies like Uber and Lyft to deploy fleets of driverless vehicles.
The measure also sets up insurance parameters for on-demand ride companies that use self-driving cars.
The House unanimously passed the measure last week. The measure updates current law that allows self-driving vehicles if a person is in the car as a backup.
House sponsor Rep. Jason Fischer has said he wants Florida to be a leader in allowing the new technology on state roadways.
