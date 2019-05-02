  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Consumer, Florida News, Local TV, Self-Driving Cars, Technology

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A bill on its way to Governor Ron DeSantis comes with the possibility of human-less self-driving cars hitting the Sunshine State’s streets in the near future.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill with no debate on Wednesday, a move that could pave the way for companies like Uber and Lyft to deploy fleets of driverless vehicles.

The measure also sets up insurance parameters for on-demand ride companies that use self-driving cars.

The House unanimously passed the measure last week. The measure updates current law that allows self-driving vehicles if a person is in the car as a backup.

House sponsor Rep. Jason Fischer has said he wants Florida to be a leader in allowing the new technology on state roadways.

