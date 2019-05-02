MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We had a soggy start across South Florida this morning with scattered showers soaking much of Broward and Miami-Dade counties with some heavy downpours in spots.

It was mainly dry across the Keys.

Throughout the day the rain chance remains high for all of South Florida due to plenty of moisture associated with a disturbance across the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center says a trough of low pressure over the Bahamas has a low chance of development this weekend or early next week once it moves away from Florida and is near the southeast coast.

The main concern for us is the wet weather that we will see through tomorrow. Numerous showers and some thunderstorms will be possible with the potential for heavy downpours at times. We may see some localized flooding to rain moving over the same areas.

This morning’s mild start saw temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. This afternoon highs climb to the low to mid-80s with plenty of clouds. Not a good day for the beach or boating. We have rough surf at the beach and there is a high risk of rip currents. Swimming is not recommended. Gusty winds also leading to hazardous marine conditions.

Tonight will be mild with low to mid-70s and showers around.

Friday we remain unsettled with more showers and passing storms possible. Highs will be a bit warmer in the upper 80s. As the disturbance moves away from our state this weekend, the rain chance will decrease, but some lingering moisture will lead to the potential for afternoon and evening storms.

It will be hot, steamy and summery over the weekend with highs soaring to around 90 degrees.