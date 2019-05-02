



When we hear the word “health,” most people think of their physical health.There are physical signs and symptoms we immediately take notice of and seek professional medical care to address. However, when it comes to mental health, many people are hesitant to ask for help.

A variety of symptoms may indicate it is time to address your mental health, including irritability or persistent anger, sadness, feeling anxious, sleeping too much or too little, frequently feeling overwhelmed, engaging in impulsive behaviors, changes in performance at school/work/home, and experiencing trauma.

Everyone experiences a mental health symptom at some point in their life.

Mental Health symptoms can occur at any age and in people from all cultural backgrounds.

It is important to ask questions, seek help, and most importantly, help those who may be experiencing issues regarding their mental health understand that they are not alone.

Click here for information on mental health services available in Broward County.

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care. To learn more about programs and services the Children’s Services Council funds, please call (954) 377-1000 or go to CSCBROWARD.ORG. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Above content provided by the Children’s Services Council of Broward County