MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family who says their teenage daughter was sexually abused by a substitute teachers has filed a lawsuit against the charter school.
Roman Fondon Jr. was arrested last September and charged with multiple counts of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious acts on a minor.
Police say he worked at Ben Gamla Preparatory Academy in Hollywood when he engaged in sex acts with a female student for several months last year.
Now, her family is suing the school, saying it failed to protect her.
According to Broward County, to be a substitute teacher the person applying needs to be at least 18 years old, hold at least 60 semester hours of college course work, complete an online application and obtain fingerprint clearance.
Fondon has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.