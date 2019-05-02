  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMLife in Pieces
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ben Gamla Preparatory Academy, Florida News, Local TV, Roman Fondon, Sexual Assault, teacher Arrested

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family who says their teenage daughter was sexually abused by a substitute teachers has filed a lawsuit against the charter school.

Roman Fondon Jr. was arrested last September and charged with multiple counts of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious acts on a minor.

Police say he worked at Ben Gamla Preparatory Academy in Hollywood when he engaged in sex acts with a female student for several months last year.

Now, her family is suing the school, saying it failed to protect her.

According to Broward County, to be a substitute teacher the person applying needs to be at least 18 years old, hold at least 60 semester hours of college course work, complete an online application and obtain fingerprint clearance.

Fondon has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s