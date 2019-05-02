FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A mother-to-be was saved from one of her worst nightmares of giving birth prematurely by doctors who were able to keep her baby in utero for weeks after her water broke.

Just about two months ago, Maria Carbonell water ruptured while she was at work. She bent down to retrieve something and began to feel a trickle down her leg. She would experience another trickle that night, and the next day she woke up in a puddle on her bed.

When she went to the hospital, she was immediately transferred to Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center.

Since Carbonell’s water broke at 28 weeks, 12 weeks before the baby was full term, her doctors decided to try and keep her baby in the womb for as long as possible.

She was treated with antenatal corticosteroids, magnesium sulfate, and antibiotics. Studies have shown this treatment can extend the time between the rupture of the amniotic sac and delivery of the baby.

Carbonell was treated for five weeks before safely delivering her firstborn daughter.

On Thursday, Carbonell and her healthy two-week-old daughter returned to the hospital to thank all the doctors and caregivers who took care of her.