MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Power & Light conducted its annual storm drill on Thursday, across the state, and with over 3,000 employees.

It even looked like the real thing, complete with a hurricane track map and simulated news coverage displayed on large monitors.

All while just over 100 FPL workers observed and dealt with a mock storm situation.

“The key to being prepared is to drill as realistically as you can,” said Eric E. Silagy the CEO of FPL to a crowd gathered outside the simulation.

“To incorporate all the lessons learned from storms that have hit,” he added.

By using that past experience to create this scenario, FPL employees test and improve the response that will be needed.

New this year at the storm drill was a demonstration about how trees and other debris can easily conduct electricity between two standard power lines.

The purpose was to demonstrate how crews need to be certain that the scene is safe to work in and after a storm or even near generators that may not be hooked up properly.

“It’s all about improving so that we can better serve customers, so when a storm hits we can respond safely and quickly,” said Rickard Gibbs a spokesman for FPL.

The company has invested a lot into new ways to communicate information before, during, and after a storm.

Tracy Jackson is the Director of Emergency Services in Broward County. He works with FPL each year with the storm drill to continue to improve and address any past or potential future issues.

“They ask us for feedback and every year there is a cycle getting better and better for every response,” says Jackson.

Response that is tested statewide right down to the local level. It’s something everyone looks forward to improving but hopes they never have to use.

“We look forward to working together with our partner agencies, and look forward to a quiet storm season,” said Frank Rollason, who is the Director of Emergency Management in Miami-Dade County.

All may be hoping for a quiet season but they all agreed that the time to prepare is now.

Florida Power and Light continues to advise all their customers to have a plan of their own in case of a storm.