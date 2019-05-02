MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Public school transportation in Broward County just got more eco-friendly as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the county’s school board $200,000 to help replace 20 old diesel-powered school buses.

With the new buses, the school district and the EPA are aiming to cut down on air pollutants from the diesel engines of older models that include particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

The EPA says these pollutants contribute to the development of dangerous health issues like asthma and lung damage.

According to the agency, the exhaust on these older school buses are harmful to everyone, but especially to youngsters, whose lungs are not completely developed.

Replacing the buses will help make the breathing air near children at schools, bus stops and on the buses cleaner.

“Children’s health is a top priority for EPA, and these grants will help provide cleaner air and a healthier ride to and from school for America’s children,” said Andrew Wheeler, an administrator for the EPA.

Buses being replaced must have engine models from 2006 and older to qualify for replacement and rebates can be anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000, depending on how big the buses are.

The donation comes as part of the government agency’s funding for the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, which is part of a law passed in 2005 to help federal and state agencies improve their diesel-run vehicles.