MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Venezuela’s interim President Juan Guaidó continues to push for the ouster of the Maduro regime and protesters take to the streets, Venezuelans in South Florida are keeping a close on what is going on in their homeland.

In a show of solidarity with the people of Venezuela, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Emilio Estefan, and Venezuelan conductor and composer Eduardo Marturet will hold a prayer vigil Friday evening for a free and democratic Venezuela.

It will be held at the Jungle Plaza, 3810 NE 1st Avenue in the Miami Design District.

Parking will be available at the City View and Palm Court garages starting at three dollars.

For the last three days, people have taken to the streets all over Venezuela demanding freedom and the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro. Armed forces have clashed with the protesters, firing tear gas into the crowds and shooting civilians with rubber bullets.

Guaidó, the current head of the National Assembly had hoped that the protests would convince key members of the military to defect.

More than 100 people were injured in this week’s demonstrations, according to the independent Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict.