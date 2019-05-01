



CBS has announced an all-new special Unraveling The Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell, to air following the series finale of The Big Bang Theory , as well as the second season finale of Young Sheldon on Thursday, May 16 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT), only on CBS . During this 30-minute special retrospective, series stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco will take viewers behind the scenes of the longest-running multi-camera comedy series in television history.

In the special, Galecki and Cuoco will lead fans on a trip down memory lane, sharing some of the best-kept backstage secrets and personal memories from the past 12 years. The duo will also share their favorite moments playing beloved characters Leonard and Penny, and revisit some of the most memorable behind the scenes stories. The special will feature a tour of Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment.

In addition to centering many of its episodes in the worlds of science and technology, The Big Bang Theory enjoys support from the scientific community at large, including having a bee species (Euglossa bazinga), a jellyfish species (Bazinga Rieki) and a monkey at the Columbus Zoo (Dr. Sheldon Cooper) named in the show’s honor.

In 2015 the first-ever UCLA scholarship was created by and named for a television series, The Big Bang Theory Scholarship Endowment, which supports undergraduate students in need of financial aid who are pursuing their higher education and majoring in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Tune in on Thursday night for the grand finale and be sure to stay locked in for Unraveling The Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.