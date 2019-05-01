WINTER PARK (CBSMiami/AP) — An altercation between two men at a law office led to a stabbing that sent both men to a hospital, said Winter Park police.

Winter Park Sgt. Garvin McComie told news outlets the incident happened on Wednesday morning inside the law office.

McComie said investigators don’t know what led to the stabbing and that they were trying to determine the relationship between the two men.

He said the victim’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. He wasn’t sure how badly the other man was hurt.

No additional details have been released.

The investigation continues.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)