WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The high profile sex trafficking and prostitution story out of South Florida that involves New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is moving right along.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered that Kraft will have to appear at the next court hearing, currently scheduled for May 21st.

Kraft’s attorneys have been arguing all week to suppress video and other evidence from being used in his prosecution.

The longtime Patriots owner is just one several people accused of receiving illegal massages at the Orchids of Asia spa in Jupiter.

As part of the investigation, Kraft is charged with two misdemeanor counts of solicitation of a prostitute.

Kraft and other defendants have pleaded not guilty based on what authorities describe as evidence collected from the recordings and other surveillance methods.

The hearing on May 21st is a calendar call, set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Up until now Kraft has been able to avoid appearing in court.