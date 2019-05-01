WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Florida News, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Orchids of Asia Day Spa, Prostitution Case, Robert Kraft, Sex Trafficking

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The high profile sex trafficking and prostitution story out of South Florida that involves New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is moving right along.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered that Kraft will have to appear at the next court hearing, currently scheduled for May 21st.

Kraft’s attorneys have been arguing all week to suppress video and other evidence from being used in his prosecution.

The longtime Patriots owner is just one several people accused of receiving illegal massages at the Orchids of Asia spa in Jupiter.

As part of the investigation, Kraft is charged with two misdemeanor counts of solicitation of a prostitute.

Kraft and other defendants have pleaded not guilty based on what authorities describe as evidence collected from the recordings and other surveillance methods.

The hearing on May 21st is a calendar call, set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

Up until now Kraft has been able to avoid appearing in court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s