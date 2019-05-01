  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:disney, Local TV, Miami News, Walt Disney World

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – With the start of the month, some big changes have gone into effect at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and Disneyland in California.

First, there are no longer designated smoking areas in any of the resort’s parks. Smokers wanting to light up will have to go to designated areas outside of the parks’ main gates. This goes for people who vape too.

Second, extra-large strollers are no longer allowed in the parks. The new limit is 31 inches wide by 52 inches long. Stroller wagons are also banned.

Finally, no loose ice or dry ice is permitted in coolers.

