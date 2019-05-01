MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It has been a showery and windy Wednesday across South Florida and more rain is coming our way.

There are several weather situations happening that is developing this wet pattern. First, it has been very windy across the area.

Throughout Wednesday, sustained winds have been howling between 20 to 25 mph. Even more impressive are the brisk wind gusts that will sweep you up off your feet.

Gusts have peaked at 40 mph in west Miami-Dade so far today while across Broward, wind gusts have peaked at 30 mph.

The wind direction is from the east and so that strong ocean breeze is dragging plenty of moisture from the Atlantic waters and helping to produce quick-moving downpours.

The strong winds are keeping beach-goers and boaters away from the water due to rough surf and hazardous marine conditions.

A high risk of rip currents will continue to impact our beaches through at Thursday and a small craft advisory remains in effect over the Atlantic due to high seas and choppy waters.

Second, and not too far away from South Florida, there is an area of showers and storms over the Bahamas.

This is a disturbance that is inching its way closer to our area, therefore increasing the moisture through tonight and Thursday.

So by Thursday raincoats will be a must, as we expect on-and-off showers and storms all day.

These showers will contain heavy rainfall so this can lead to flooding in poor drainage areas and ponding on the roadways.

As far as tropical development associated with the disturbance, there is a low possibility.

In the next two days, this area of disturbed weather will track over the parts of southern Florida and in this timeframe, the National Hurricane Center gives it a 0% chance for development.

Afterward, the disturbance will make a turn towards the northeast and move over the Atlantic waters away from the Sunshine State.

By this time, which is 5 days out, there is a 20% for tropical formation. Regardless of formation, the disturbance will still bring coastal and marine impacts to North Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

The forecast will not be as wet on Friday because the bulk of the moisture associated with the disturbance begins to pull to the north of South Florida.

The wind will become southerly and that will pump up the heat and boost up the humidity.

Weekend high temperatures are expected to hit the 90-degree mark with a chance for late afternoon pop-up thunderstorms.

So get ready for a summer-like pattern this first weekend of May.