



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The lawyers representing self-confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz are set to ask a judge Wednesday to remove them from the case.

Cruz’s Broward County public defenders filed a motion to withdraw after it was learned that he was the beneficiary of a life insurance policy and was entitled to half of the nearly 865-thousand dollar death benefit after his mother Lynda’s death.

The attorneys are set to ask Judge Elizabeth Scherer to order Nikolas Cruz to hire a private attorney with the $432,000 he may receive from his late mother’s life insurance policy.

Prosecutors oppose such a move, saying any money likely will go through lawsuits to Cruz’s surviving victims and the families of those killed.

Prosecutors say the public defender cannot withdraw simply because the defendant has an entitlement to a benefit and is no longer indigent.

They said there are proper procedures for a withdrawal which must take into consideration assets, liabilities, and probable expenses.

The state’s motion also points out that there are currently five civil cases pending against Cruz where damages are being sought.

The estate of Lynda Cruz is named in four of the lawsuits. There are also three separate claims against her estate, two by families of victims and one by a survivor. They say these should be factored into whether Cruz is no longer indigent.

The State’s Attorney’s Office also points out that after being on the case for a year, the public defenders’ withdrawal would cause an “unnecessary delay.”

They say victims of crimes have the right to proceedings free from unreasonable delay, “and to a prompt and final conclusion of the case and any related post-judgment proceedings.”

Cruz is charged with killing 17 and wounding 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.

He’s pleaded not guilty but his attorneys said he would plead guilty for a life sentence. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.